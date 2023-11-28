Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $30.80

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

