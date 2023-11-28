Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $69.68

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

