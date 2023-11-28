Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price at $9.98

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $2,507,919.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 302,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $2,507,919.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 57,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $479,955.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,498,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

