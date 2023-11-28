Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $33.67

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PENN opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.