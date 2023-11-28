Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $16.35

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.51, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,028.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809 over the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

