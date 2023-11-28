Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $311.30

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $293.96 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $226.16 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.