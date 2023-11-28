Analyzing CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 3.42 $56.73 million ($0.08) -258.75 CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 3.81 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00% CFN Enterprises -410.51% N/A -208.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nuvei and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuvei and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 2 11 0 2.85 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvei has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvei beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

