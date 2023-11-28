Analyzing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) & Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) and Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chevron and Orlen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $246.25 billion 1.11 $35.47 billion $13.47 10.72 Orlen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Orlen.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chevron and Orlen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 3 14 0 2.82 Orlen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chevron presently has a consensus price target of $187.89, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Orlen.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Orlen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 12.11% 16.15% 10.14% Orlen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chevron beats Orlen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Orlen

Orlen S.A. operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite. It also provides base, car and motorbike, truck, marine, industrial, and agricultural oils, as well as paraffin and solvents; salt and salt-derivative products; and bitumen. In addition, the company produces and distributes electricity and heat energy. The company was formerly known as Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. and changed its name to Orlen S.A. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Plock, Poland.

