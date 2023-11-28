Analyzing Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $18,431.81 billion 0.00 $4.82 billion $4.20 7.41 Lucid Group $608.18 million 15.77 -$1.30 billion ($1.39) -3.01

Analyst Recommendations

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honda Motor and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 1 3 0 2.40 Lucid Group 2 8 0 0 1.80

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.26% 8.13% 3.78% Lucid Group -380.45% -58.91% -34.03%

Risk and Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Lucid Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

