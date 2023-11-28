Analyzing Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) & Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) and Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Secure Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -78.45% -54.47% Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($0.21) -4.14 Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 12.22

This table compares Aqua Metals and Secure Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secure Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aqua Metals and Secure Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aqua Metals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%. Secure Energy Services has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Secure Energy Services.

Summary

Secure Energy Services beats Aqua Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

