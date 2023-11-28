Analyzing Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Western Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Digital 0 6 9 0 2.60

Western Digital has a consensus price target of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Western Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Digital is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Western Digital -21.34% -18.01% -8.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Western Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Western Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 15.00 Western Digital $12.32 billion 1.23 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -6.16

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Digital. Western Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Western Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Western Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions beats Western Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications. The company also provides enterprise HDDs; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; and data storage platforms. In addition, it offers external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client portable SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and cameras and smart video systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field backup of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the Western Digital, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

