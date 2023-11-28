Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $521.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

