Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $521.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

