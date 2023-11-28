Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 522,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.