Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

