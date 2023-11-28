Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 61.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 53.48. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.