Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 242,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

