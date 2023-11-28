Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $252.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

