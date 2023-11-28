Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average of $182.59. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,796,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,796,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,203 shares of company stock valued at $65,784,351. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

