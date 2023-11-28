Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

