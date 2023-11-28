Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 475 ($6.00) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.08) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 472 ($5.96) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Aviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY

Aviva Trading Up 0.8 %

Aviva Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Aviva has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.