Bank of America Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $160.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.27.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

