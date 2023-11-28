Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

