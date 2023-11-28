Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.17.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.005848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

