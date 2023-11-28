Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,528 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

