Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.