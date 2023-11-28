Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

