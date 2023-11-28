Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

