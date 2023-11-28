Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 445.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.