BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.65% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

