Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 779,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $79,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

BSX stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

