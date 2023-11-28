Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of BOX worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BOX by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

