Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $20.15

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.87 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 423,180 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.