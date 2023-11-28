Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $110.00

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

