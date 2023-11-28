Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $195.82

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AVB opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.98. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.