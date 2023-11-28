Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target at $195.00

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.