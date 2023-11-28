Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $84.86

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

