Brokerages Set Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Target Price at $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

