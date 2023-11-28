Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $26.13

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,582 shares of company stock worth $119,817. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $842.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.