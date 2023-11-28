Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $18.22

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,974,000 after buying an additional 567,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

