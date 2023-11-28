Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $18.22

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.