Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $42.38

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

