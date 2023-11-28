Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $42.38

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne
Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
