Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $35.68

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.20, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

