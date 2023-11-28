Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $114.36

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.