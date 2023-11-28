Brokerages Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target at $61.71

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Morphic stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

