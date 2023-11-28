Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $588.38

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.38.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,586.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $731,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 656,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $285,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,491 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $482.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.78. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

