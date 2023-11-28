Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $110.50

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

