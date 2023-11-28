Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $122.25

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

