Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $243.39

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.