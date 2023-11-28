Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 106.09

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.09 ($1.34).
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,424.24%.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
