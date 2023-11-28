Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

