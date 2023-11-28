Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.69% of Cactus worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,113,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

